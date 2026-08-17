Jared Kushner begins planned meeting with Netanyahu after holding discussions in Egypt with Hamas officials

Trump's adviser, Board of Peace chair meet with Israeli premier for Gaza ceasefire talks Jared Kushner begins planned meeting with Netanyahu after holding discussions in Egypt with Hamas officials

US President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner began a planned meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel on Monday to discuss the Gaza ceasefire, Israeli media reported.

Kushner was joined by the Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, and board member and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair during the meeting, The Times of Israel said, citing an unnamed source.

The source said Monday's talks focus on “moving forward on all the elements (US President Donald Trump’s 15-point plan)” rather than seeking Tel Aviv's “signature” on the plan.

The discussions come after Kushner, accompanied by Mladenov and Blair, visited the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday and met with Hamas officials to hold similar discussions.

In October 2023, the Israeli army launched a deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 73,000 and wounded more than 174,000 others.

Despite a ceasefire that has remained in place since October 2025 as part of the first phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, the army has continued its attacks in the Palestinian enclave, killing at least 1,260 and injuring over 4,100 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The second phase of Trump’s plan envisages the transfer of administration in Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic committee, deploying an international stabilization force and placing weapons under the responsibility of the National Committee for Gaza Administration under international supervision, alongside a phased Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction efforts.