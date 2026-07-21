Bahrain sounds air raid sirens for 3rd time Tuesday amid Iranian attacks Authorities urge citizens and residents to remain calm and seek nearest safe location

Bahrain sounded air raid sirens for the third time on Tuesday amid continued Iranian missile and drone attacks in the region.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location and follow developments through official channels.

The latest alert came after Bahrain sounded sirens twice since morning as Iranian attacks targeted the Gulf country.

Iran’s army earlier said it had targeted the US-operated Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain with drones, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had struck infrastructure linked to US technology company Amazon in the kingdom with cruise missiles.

Neighboring Kuwait also said its air defenses had intercepted Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday, adding that explosions heard in the country resulted from interception operations.

The attacks came as Iran and the US continued exchanging strikes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war and paving the way for a lasting agreement.