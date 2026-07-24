Defense Ministry says flight personnel to travel to UK in August as part of Eurofighter acquisition program, with long-term training of pilots, maintenance crews planned

Türkiye to send flight personnel to UK for Eurofighter training in August Defense Ministry says flight personnel to travel to UK in August as part of Eurofighter acquisition program, with long-term training of pilots, maintenance crews planned

Türkiye plans to send flight personnel to the UK in August to begin Eurofighter flight training as part of its procurement program, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing held at defense contractor ROKETSAN's Lalahan campus, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said pilot training in the UK will begin shortly after personnel are deployed.

Under the signed contract, both flight crews and maintenance personnel will continue to be sent to the UK in phases over the coming years.

Akturk said ROKETSAN has strengthened Türkiye's indigenous defense capabilities since its establishment in 1988 by developing strategic systems including land, naval, air and missile defense, precision-guided munitions, space technologies, and ballistic protection solutions.

Regional and international engagements

Akturk said the Turkish Armed Forces continue contributing to regional and global peace through bilateral cooperation, regional initiatives, and multinational missions.

Marking the 52nd anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, he said the operation secured the legitimate rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots and established lasting peace and stability on the island.

He said Defense Minister Yasar Guler visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on July 19-20 alongside senior military commanders and Deputy Defense Minister Salih Ayhan to attend anniversary events and hold official meetings.

Military exercises

Akturk said the Turkish Armed Forces continue training and exercise activities without interruption.

He said the Breeze exercise in Bulgaria concluded on July 19, while Sea Breeze 2 in the UK and Joint Fire in Slovakia remain underway.

He also announced naval port visits under NATO, the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group and UNIFIL, as well as TCG Osmangazi's visit to Alexandria, Egypt, as part of Naval Academy training.

Regarding air force activities, Akturk said Turkish aircraft carried out NATO missions over the Eastern Mediterranean, Romania and Poland this week, while fighter jets conducted a ceremonial flyover over Erzurum to mark the 107th anniversary of the Erzurum Congress.

He added that the General Directorate of Mapping has created a digital map of 172 Turkish military cemeteries and memorials in 48 countries, making them publicly accessible online.