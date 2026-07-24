Series of explosions heard in Iraq's Erbil Air defense systems activated over city, downing 5 suicide drones and triggering loud blasts across Erbil

A series of powerful explosions were heard in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Tuesday after air defense systems intercepted and shot down five suicide drones, local media reported.

According to Erbil-based media outlet, air defense systems were activated over the city, bringing down the five drones and triggering loud explosions across Erbil.

Since the outbreak of the war involving Iran, Israel and the US, Tehran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting the Iraqi cities of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah.

In a separate attack earlier in the week, authorities said three suicide drones had been intercepted and destroyed over Erbil.

An Iranian Kurdish opposition group also said one of its camps near Erbil had been struck by two missiles.

On July 17, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) "strongly" condemned Iran’s attacks on the region and called on Tehran to immediately halt the ongoing strikes.

Iran has repeatedly targeted camps belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, as well as a US military base and the US Consulate in Erbil.

In one recent attack, eight members of Komala (Revolutionary Toilers’ Organization of Iranian Kurdistan) - which Iran listed as a terrorist organization - were reported killed in a missile strike on the group’s camp in Sulaymaniyah.