North Korea backs ASEAN role, criticizes US pursuit of own 'security, prosperity' in Southeast Asia Pyongyang accuses Washington, Tokyo and Seoul of using ASEAN meetings to fuel confrontation

North Korea on Friday criticized what it described as US efforts to promote its own "security and prosperity" in Southeast Asia while reaffirming support for ASEAN’s role in safeguarding regional peace and stability, according to state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

In a statement carried by KCNA, a spokesperson for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Pyongyang respected the leading role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in promoting regional peace and security based on the principles of "respect for sovereignty, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs."

The statement came days after the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the 33rd ASEAN Regional Forum and related ministerial meetings in Manila, where regional security issues, including North Korea and the Taiwan Strait, featured prominently on the agenda.

Pyongyang alleged that the US and "some countries following it" had used the ASEAN platform to justify what it described as hostile policies, contrary to the aspirations of regional countries for peace, development and cooperation.

The ministry specifically criticized the foreign ministers of the US, Japan and South Korea for calling for North Korea’s denuclearization and discussing the Taiwan Strait under the banner of "freedom of navigation."

It claimed that the three countries were "the root cause of regional instability and the main obstacle to ensuring peace," KCNA reported.

The ministry also argued that Southeast Asia "can never be a region subjected to promoting the US security and prosperity" and said ASEAN forums should not be used to criticize other countries or incite hostility.

North Korea reiterated that its nuclear status was irreversible and pledged to continue developing friendly ties with ASEAN member states that respect its sovereignty while contributing to regional peace, security and mutually beneficial cooperation, KCNA added.