Tehran protests conduct of French diplomats, links closure of Gulf of Hormuz to alleged US violations of framework peace deal signed last month

Iran, France foreign ministers discuss diplomatic dispute after Paris summons Tehran's envoy Tehran protests conduct of French diplomats, links closure of Gulf of Hormuz to alleged US violations of framework peace deal signed last month

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues in a phone call on Tuesday, as tensions persisted following France’s summoning of Iran’s charge d’affaires over an incident involving French Embassy staff in Tehran.

Araghchi protested what he described as the “unconventional actions” of two French diplomats in Tehran, calling their conduct unacceptable, said an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement.

He said compliance with the host country’s laws and internationally recognized diplomatic norms is essential for the continued operation of foreign missions and urged the French government to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Araghchi also said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was “a direct consequence” of what he described as US violations of its commitments under the framework plan both sides accepted last month as well as of Washington’s “escalatory actions.”

He said responsibility for the consequences of the situation rest with the party that departed from the agreement and endangered diplomacy and regional stability.

The phone call came hours after France summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires over what Paris described as an “extremely serious” act of intimidation against two members of the French Embassy staff in Tehran on Sunday.

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said the incident, in which two embassy employees were detained and questioned by Iranian security services and one was allegedly physically assaulted, constituted a “flagrant violation” of international law and the Vienna Conventions.

France said it expects Iranian authorities to investigate the incident, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the safety of French diplomatic personnel in line with their international obligations.