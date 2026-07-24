'Iran is rebuilding everything,' Israeli military official says, as satellite imagery points to swift reconstruction of underground missile bases, bridges, ports, production facilities

Iran rapidly rebuilds missile sites, key infrastructure despite months of airstrikes: Report 'Iran is rebuilding everything,' Israeli military official says, as satellite imagery points to swift reconstruction of underground missile bases, bridges, ports, production facilities

Iran is swiftly rebuilding war-damaged infrastructure, from underground missile bases and bridges to production facilities and ports, according to Israeli and Western officials and satellite imagery, a recent report said.

The rapid pace of reconstruction has raised concerns among some Israeli officials, who say it underscores Iran's resilience despite months of intensive airstrikes, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Thursday.

Satellite imagery from western Iran showed damaged tunnel entrances and access roads to a missile base in March, but images taken weeks later revealed newly paved roads and rebuilt entrances.

In another example, Iranian crews repaired a bridge hit by Israeli strikes within days, according to an Israeli military official, raising questions among Israeli officials about the effectiveness of the attacks.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery from early July showed partial reconstruction at an IRGC-linked shipyard in the Caspian Sea port of Bandar Anzali.

Former lsraeli air and missile defense commander Ran Kochav said lran's rapid recovery reflects its ability to rebuild infrastructure, and replenish its missile arsenal.

“They refilled their stockpiles,” he said, adding: “They have very impressive industrialization and reconstruction capabilities.”

“It turns out that the rumors about the end or the significant dwindling of the missiles were wrong,” said Tal Inbar, a senior analyst at the US-based Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

'Iran is rebuilding everything ... l am very worried': lsraeli military official

“Iran’s military is a complete and total mess,” Trump said on social media last month.

Netanyahu said Iran’s military capabilities and nuclear and ballistic programs had been set back by many years. “We smashed Iran’s missile production machine,” he said in April.

Israeli military officials privately expressed frustration with the outcome of the strikes, with one official saying Israel could have achieved greater success had it focused less on undermining the regime and more on military targets.

“Iran is rebuilding everything,” the official said. “I am very worried.”

A second Israeli military official said Iran retained the expertise to rebuild much of its military infrastructure, including missile production. The officials said many strikes only collapsed entrances to underground missile bases without destroying the facilities, allowing Iran to recover stored weapons and reopen tunnels.

Satellite images reveal reconstruction at military, missile production sites

Satellite imagery showed excavation work underway at the Dezful missile base months after its entrances were buried by Israeli airstrikes.

The imagery also showed reconstruction at other military sites, with crews repairing roads and reopening tunnel entrances at a missile base near Kermanshah.

Separate images indicated partial rebuilding at Raja Shimi Industries near Tehran, a facility believed to produce missile components, including several newly constructed structures, according to a King's College report.

Although some facilities making more complex components required for missile manufacture might take months to recover, lran may have underground stockpiles that would be used to assemble hundreds of new missiles and drones in the short term, said Jim Lamson, a visiting research fellow at King’s College London and former Central Intelligence Agency analyst who wrote the report.