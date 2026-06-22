Index climbs to 87.9 from 85.8 in May; All sub-indices improve, led by current household financial situation

Türkiye’s consumer confidence rises 2.5% in June Index climbs to 87.9 from 85.8 in May; All sub-indices improve, led by current household financial situation

Türkiye’s consumer confidence index increased 2.5% month-on-month in June, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Monday.

The index rose to 87.9 in June from 85.8 in May, based on the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye.

All sub-indices posted monthly increases in June.

The financial situation of households at present saw the strongest rise, increasing 4.5% to 72.3 from 69.2 in May.

The index for general economic situation expectations over the next 12 months rose 3.1% to 83.9, while the financial situation expectation of households over the same period climbed 1.9% to 89.5.

The assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months increased 1.4% to 105.9.

The consumer confidence index ranges between 0 and 200. A reading above 100 indicates an optimistic outlook, while a figure below 100 points to pessimism.