MoU creates ‘institutional framework for the negotiating process,’ requires US, Iran to ‘meet regularly’ to resolve outstanding issues, says Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

Qatari premier urges caution, says ‘external circumstances’ may affect US-Iran talks MoU creates ‘institutional framework for the negotiating process,’ requires US, Iran to ‘meet regularly’ to resolve outstanding issues, says Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called Monday for caution amid the ongoing talks between the US and Iran, warning that “external circumstances” could still affect negotiations despite the “will” on both sides.

“We must be cautious, because despite the will, there are external circumstances that may affect the negotiations,” Sheikh Mohammed told Al Jazeera television.

He said the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran helped bring about a halt to the war and laid the foundation for negotiations.

“The memorandum was reached after significant efforts with Qatar’s partners in Pakistan and with regional support,” he added.

He said the main objective of the memorandum is to stop the war and establish a framework for negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The memorandum creates an “institutional framework for the negotiating process” and requires both sides to “meet regularly” to resolve outstanding issues, he added.

The Qatari premier said the framework presented during Sunday’s talks in Switzerland was “positive” and that technical discussions were continuing.

“The outcome of any agreement between Iran and the US would affect not only the two parties, but the region,” he added.

He said the sides agreed to establish a “hotline” to defuse disputes.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Iran is committed to ensuring “safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz” within 60 days, he added.

“Our vision for the Strait of Hormuz is that it remains open and that navigation through it remains free,” the premier said, reiterating Qatar’s opposition to any change in the waterway’s status.

Sheikh Mohammed also said there is a Gulf “consensus” on pursuing dialogue with Iran, expressing hope that the current diplomatic momentum would also benefit Palestinians “through the achievement of a Palestinian state.”

On Lebanon, he said Israel’s continued occupation of Lebanese territory “must end” and that Lebanon’s sovereignty “must be respected.”

He also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it was “not the first time” he had fueled escalation in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said early Monday that negotiations with the US in Switzerland facilitated by Pakistan and Qatar had produced “significant progress” toward ending the war in Lebanon and easing pressure on Iran's economy.