18 others injured, while victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, Health Ministry says

13 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza within 24 hours despite ceasefire 18 others injured, while victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, Health Ministry says

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 18 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said Wednesday.

The attack came amid Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The ministry said the bodies of 13 Palestinians were brought to hospitals across the enclave, including 12 newly killed people and one person who died of earlier wounds.

It added that several victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are still unable to reach them.

Since the start of the ceasefire, the ministry said Israeli attacks have killed 1,123 Palestinians and injured 3,616 others, while 800 bodies have been recovered.​​​​​​​

The ministry said the overall death toll from Israel’s assault on Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, has risen to 73,246, with 173,727 others injured in addition to widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.​​​​​​​

