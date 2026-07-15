Israeli forces carried out raids, searches in several areas, while occupiers damaged Palestinian vehicles near Nablus, local sources say

3 Palestinians injured in occupier attacks, Israeli army arrests 6 in occupied West Bank Israeli forces carried out raids, searches in several areas, while occupiers damaged Palestinian vehicles near Nablus, local sources say

Three Palestinians were injured and six others arrested Wednesday during Israeli occupier attacks and army raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank.

Three Palestinians suffered fractures and wounds after armed Israeli occupiers attacked them in the Wadi al-Rakhim area south of Yatta in Hebron, southern West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

The sources said occupiers attacked Palestinian homes under the protection of the Israeli army.

The wounded were transferred to Yatta Public Hospital, where their injuries were described as moderate.

In the northern city of Nablus, local sources said Israeli forces arrested three young men, two from the town of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya and one from Beita, after raiding and searching their homes.

The forces also beat the father of one of the detainees, the sources added.

Israeli forces also stormed several homes in Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya and carried out field interrogations with residents.

In a related incident, occupiers slashed the tires of several Palestinian vehicles in the Al-Aqaba area on the outskirts of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, after sneaking into the area, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In Qalqilya province, Israeli forces arrested three young men, two from the city and one from the town of Habla to the south, after raiding and searching their homes and damaging their contents.

In Bethlehem province, Israeli forces detained 25 Palestinians during a raid on Dheisheh refugee camp south of the city, WAFA reported.

The forces took them to the Phoenix Hall and subjected them to field interrogations for hours before releasing them.

The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that Israeli forces turned the Popular Committee building in Qalandiya refugee camp north of Jerusalem into an interrogation center after breaking down the doors of institutions inside, including the governorate’s office.

Israeli forces detained dozens of Palestinians inside the building and interrogated them for hours before releasing them, while also raiding homes and firing live ammunition and tear gas canisters, the governorate said.​​​​​​​

The West Bank has seen continuous escalation since October 2023, with Israeli army raids and arrests taking place alongside repeated occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property.