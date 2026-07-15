EXPLAINER - Why is Japan’s shrinking imperial family becoming a constitutional problem? Parliament weighs reforms as dwindling imperial family raises long-term constitutional concerns

Male-only succession rules leave Japan with just a handful of remaining imperial heirs

Lawmakers seek to preserve monarchy without reopening divisive female succession debate





Japan’s parliament is expected to vote on legislation aimed at addressing the declining number of members of the Imperial House, an issue that has become one of the country’s most sensitive constitutional and political debates.

The bill does not change the line of succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne, but seeks to slow the shrinking of the imperial family, which has raised concerns about the monarchy’s long-term sustainability.

Here is why the issue has become increasingly urgent.

Why is Japan’s imperial family shrinking?

The Japanese imperial family has steadily declined in size over the past several decades due to succession rules and demographic changes.

Under the Imperial House Law of 1947, only males in the paternal line may inherit the throne.

At the same time, female members of the imperial family lose their imperial status when they marry commoners, reducing the number of working royals available to carry out official duties.

Today, the imperial family has fewer than 20 members, with only a handful of male heirs remaining.

Why is this becoming a constitutional issue?

Japan’s Constitution defines the emperor as “the symbol of the State and of the unity of the people,” making the imperial institution a central part of the country’s constitutional order.

While the constitution does not specify succession rules, it states that the Imperial Throne shall be inherited according to the Imperial House Law.

As the number of imperial family members continues to decline, concerns have grown over whether the institution can continue fulfilling its constitutional and ceremonial functions under the existing legal framework.

Who can currently inherit the throne?

Only males descended through the paternal imperial line are eligible.

The current line of succession consists of:

Crown Prince Akishino, the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito

Prince Hisahito, Akishino’s son

Prince Hitachi, the emperor’s elderly uncle

Prince Hisahito, born in 2006, is the youngest member of the succession line and currently the only heir of his generation.

Why can’t women inherit the throne?

Current legislation bars women from ascending the throne or passing succession rights to their children.

Japan has had several reigning empresses throughout its history, but none established a hereditary female line.

Conservative lawmakers argue that maintaining an uninterrupted paternal bloodline is essential to preserving the world’s oldest hereditary monarchy.

Others argue that allowing women to inherit would better reflect modern Japanese society and ensure the institution’s long-term stability.

What does the new bill propose?

The legislation under consideration does not introduce female succession.

Instead, it focuses on measures designed to maintain the size of the imperial family, including proposals allowing female members to retain official status after marriage or expanding the number of people able to support imperial duties.

The bill seeks to address immediate operational concerns without altering the succession system itself.

Why is reform so politically difficult?

Any change affecting the imperial institution is highly sensitive in Japan.

Conservative groups oppose altering succession rules, arguing that preserving the traditional male-only lineage protects the legitimacy of the monarchy.

Others contend that without broader reform, the imperial family will continue shrinking, placing increasing pressure on the remaining members to carry out official engagements across the country.

Could Japan eventually allow a female emperor?

The possibility remains politically controversial.

Public opinion surveys have repeatedly shown broad support for allowing women to ascend the throne, but successive governments have avoided pursuing legislation that would change the succession law.

Instead, policymakers have largely focused on short-term measures to preserve the size and functioning of the imperial family while leaving the question of female succession unresolved.

Why does the debate matter?

The discussion is about more than the future of the monarchy.

It raises broader questions about how Japan balances centuries-old traditions with demographic realities and constitutional continuity.

As the number of imperial family members continues to decline, lawmakers face growing pressure to find a long-term solution that preserves both the institution’s stability and its role in Japan’s constitutional system.