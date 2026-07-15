Session comes as part of 6th round of talks between the two states following 5 rounds in Washington

2nd day of Lebanese-Israeli negotiation in Rome concludes after talks on ‘pilot areas’ Session comes as part of 6th round of talks between the two states following 5 rounds in Washington

The second day of the Lebanese-Israeli negotiations held in the Italian capital Rome concluded after discussions on several files raised between the two sides on Wednesday, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The talks focused particularly on issues related to the two “pilot areas,” NNA said.

No further details were immediately provided on the outcome of the session.

The Italian capital has been hosting a sixth round of direct negotiations since Tuesday, following five rounds in Washington, DC, that resulted in the signing of a framework agreement.

The framework deal provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory beginning with two “pilot areas.”

Earlier, a US State Department spokesperson also confirmed that the talks in Rome were “productive and held in a positive atmosphere.”

The agreement does not set a timetable for the withdrawal and links it to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of non-state armed groups, with specific reference to the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The Rome talks come as Israel continues attacks in Lebanon, which have killed at least 4,324 people, injured 12,223, and displaced more than 1 million since March 2, according to official Lebanese figures.​​​​​​​

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-24 war.​​​​​​​