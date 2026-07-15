No serious injuries reported, according to local authorities

Over 160 arrested in France after incidents following World Cup semifinal defeat to Spain No serious injuries reported, according to local authorities

More than 160 people were arrested in Paris and Lyon following clashes and disturbances after France’s 2-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup semifinal, broadcaster BFMTV reported Wednesday.

According to the Paris Police Prefecture, 141 people were detained in the Paris region in connection with incidents that occurred after Tuesday evening’s match.

Most of the arrests were linked to the use of firework mortars allegedly aimed at police officers and emergency service personnel.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported following the incidents.

In Lyon, several hundred people gathered at Place Bellecour to watch the semifinal.

After Spain’s victory, small groups reportedly formed in the area, with some throwing projectiles, including fireworks, toward police.

French riot police intervened and arrested around 20 people in connection with the disturbances.

The detainees were reportedly born between 2002 and 2011.

No injuries or significant property damage were reported in Lyon, according to local authorities.