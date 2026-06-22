Land belongs to Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem in Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces raid church-owned land in occupied East Jerusalem Land belongs to Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem in Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli forces raided church-owned land belonging to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday, in the latest move targeting Palestinian religious properties in occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the Jerusalem Governorate said personnel from Israel’s so-called “Nature Authority” raided the church-owned land and forced the official in charge of overseeing the property to leave the site.

The governorate said the land, owned by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, covers around 11 dunams (2.72 acres) and is located near the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan.

According to the statement, Israeli authorities seized the land on June 15 and surrounded it with fences and gates, prompting the Patriarchate to file a lawsuit demanding the restoration of the land and the removal of Israeli control over the property.

An Israeli court has postponed a ruling in the case until Thursday after the Patriarchate submitted documents proving its ownership and continued use and maintenance of the land before its seizure.

According to Jerusalem-based institutions, the move is part of escalating Israeli measures targeting Palestinian land and religious properties in occupied East Jerusalem, particularly in neighborhoods surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Earlier this month, the Palestinian Presidential Committee for Church Affairs condemned the seizure of the church land, calling it a “blatant violation” of international law, private property rights, and the historical and religious status of churches in the Palestinian territories.

It called on churches worldwide, international institutions, the UN, and rights groups to take practical steps to protect church property as well as Islamic and Christian holy sites and hold those responsible accountable under international law.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Palestinians regard East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, in line with international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.