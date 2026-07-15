Kuwait says its air defenses responding to ‘hostile’ drone attacks Bahrain also sounds air raid sirens as military escalation across Gulf intensifies

Kuwait’s army said early Wednesday that its air defense systems were responding to “hostile” drone attacks following what it described as an Iranian attack.

The army said explosions that may be heard across parts of the country would result from air defense systems intercepting the incoming drones, urging the public to follow safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Earlier, Kuwaiti authorities said firefighters had contained a blaze at a site targeted in an Iranian attack, with no injuries reported. Authorities did not disclose the nature or location of the site.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said air raid sirens were activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location.

The developments come after the Bahrain Defense Force said Tuesday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed what it described as “treacherous Iranian aerial attacks.”

The developments came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

