Story Portrait third-prize winner Matin Hashemi says recognition encourages him to document everyday life in Iran through authentic human stories

Iranian photographer says İstanbul Photo Awards prize inspires him to tell stories of peace Story Portrait third-prize winner Matin Hashemi says recognition encourages him to document everyday life in Iran through authentic human stories

'I always try to show peace and dignity,' Hashemi tells Anadolu, saying five months of persistence led to his prize-winning 'Barfi' project at İstanbul Photo Awards 2026

Iranian documentary photographer Matin Hashemi said winning third prize in the Story Portrait category at İstanbul Photo Awards 2026 has encouraged him to continue documenting everyday life in Iran through stories centered on peace and human dignity.

Hashemi spoke about the award he received for his series "Barfi" during İstanbul Photo Awards 2026 exhibition organized by Anadolu in Ankara.

"I think this is a great honor for me to be here," Hashemi told Anadolu. "This prize is helping me to improve my work and help me to publish my work for all of the world's people. The world's people can watch my work."

The award-winning series follows Ahmad Reza and his white donkey foal, Barfi, which means "snowy" in Persian. The animal has made an unusual social media phenomenon in Iran, according to Hashemi.

Hashemi said he first discovered the story on Instagram and spent five months seeking permission to document Ahmad Reza and Barfi. After finally receiving approval, he traveled from his hometown of Tabriz to the outskirts of Tehran, where he spent a day and a half photographing their daily lives.

He said one of the biggest challenges was gaining the animal's trust and obtaining the necessary permits to photograph the donkey in urban settings, where keeping such animals in public places is restricted in Iran.

"My photo story's name is Barfi. Barfi means snowy," he said.

Communicating complex realities

Hashemi, a documentary photographer and filmmaker, said his work focuses on portraying ordinary people and everyday life rather than conflict.

"I always try to show the subjects which can be peace and dignity," Hashemi said, noting that he likes to portray life stories.

He described documentary photography as one of the profession's greatest challenges because it requires building trust with people while documenting reality faithfully.

"Documentary photography is one of the hardest works in the world. But it is so sweet for me," he said, adding that because he knows the people, their relationships, and their journey.

Commenting on the role of photography in the age of artificial intelligence, Hashemi said authentic documentary images continue to resonate with audiences because they present real stories and experiences.

He said photography remains a powerful medium capable of communicating complex realities in a short time and contributing to a better understanding of society.

Born in 1998 in Tabriz, Hashemi is a social documentary photographer, filmmaker, and photography instructor. He has received several international awards and grants, including the Cortona Grant, DPPF Grant, LensCulture, and the Stenin Photo Award.

Since its launch in 2014, İstanbul Photo Awards has grown into a platform involving more than 21,000 participants, contributing to photography not only through awards but also through exhibitions and photo albums featuring winning works.

More information about the award-winning photographs and jury members of this year’s contest, organized with the support of Turkcell as the communication sponsor, can be found at istanbulphotoawards.com.