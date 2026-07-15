'July 15: Witnesses and Confessions' brings together eyewitness accounts, archival material and confessions from FETO members to document the failed coup attempt

Anadolu releases book marking 10th anniversary of July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt 'July 15: Witnesses and Confessions' brings together eyewitness accounts, archival material and confessions from FETO members to document the failed coup attempt

Anadolu has released a book titled "July 15: Witnesses and Confessions" to mark the 10th anniversary of the defeated coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) on July 15, 2016.

Published by AA Books, the volume chronicles the events of the coup attempt, during which FETO members launched one of the most severe attacks in Türkiye's history by targeting state institutions, bombing the Turkish parliament, killing 253 people and injuring thousands.

The 356-page book also recounts how millions of people responded to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's call to take to the streets, helping thwart the coup attempt through public resistance alongside the determination of the political leadership.

Prepared as a work of historical record a decade after the failed putsch, the book includes confessions made by some FETO members during investigation and trial proceedings, shedding light on the organization's preparations, internal structure and actions on the night of July 15 through the perpetrators' own testimonies.

Drawing on Anadolu's archive of photographs, news reports and publications, the book is organized into seven chapters: "Witness of State Institutions," "Witness of the Squares," "Witness of the Nation," "Witness of the Cities," "Witness of the World," "Witness of the Confessions" and "Ten Years Later."

Readers are greeted by an inside cover featuring a photograph symbolizing the July 15 victory and a card bearing the names of those killed during the coup attempt. The cover also includes President Erdogan's words from the Democracy and Martyrs Rally on Aug. 7, 2016: "Our nation is great and never accepts captivity or humiliation."

In the foreword, Anadolu Chairman and Director-General Serdar Karagoz described July 15 as a historic turning point that continues to hold its place in the nation's collective memory a decade later.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's determined and strong leadership, the sacrifice of our martyrs, the courage of our veterans and the resistance shown by our nation are the cornerstones of a shared memory that must be passed on to future generations. Therefore, remembering, understanding and accurately conveying July 15 is our responsibility to our nation. I commemorate our martyrs with mercy and gratitude, extend my thanks to our veterans, and thank Anadolu employees who contributed to this work. I hope this publication helps keep the memory of July 15 alive," Karagoz wrote.

The book, with an introduction by editor Hulusi Kose, features photographs taken by Anadolu correspondents during the coup attempt as well as images from commemorations held in Türkiye and around the world after the failed putsch.

Its chapter titled “Witness of the Confessions” presents excerpts from court testimonies by FETO members detailing how the group prepared for the coup attempt. It also includes defense statements and photographs of suspects tried in connection with the coup.

The book concludes with a page listing the names of the 253 people who lost their lives during the failed coup attempt.

