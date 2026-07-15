Fidan says Ankara working to prevent similar groups from gaining a foothold in state institutions, ahead of talks in Kyiv

Türkiye determined to prevent FETO-like groups from infiltrating state: Foreign minister Fidan says Ankara working to prevent similar groups from gaining a foothold in state institutions, ahead of talks in Kyiv

Türkiye is taking measures to ensure that structures similar to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) can never again establish themselves within the state system, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at a train station in Przemysl, Poland, before traveling to Ukraine, Fidan reflected on the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt.

“FETO is now a structure whose period of usefulness has ended. Despite this, it continues its struggle against the state,” he said, adding that the organization also targets the country’s elected leadership and cooperates with international power networks.

Fidan said the Turkish state and public had entered a new struggle for liberation following the coup attempt, during which Ankara dealt major blows to domestic and foreign terrorist networks, particularly FETO.

He said removing FETO-linked elements from state institutions had allowed the government to return to its fundamental mission of serving the public.

The determination demonstrated by the Turkish people under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership played a major role in removing the organization from the system, he added.

“The measures we take and the regulations we introduce will hopefully ensure that such structures cannot find a place within the system, either today or in the future. All our efforts are directed toward this,” Fidan said.

He said Türkiye continues working to prevent FETO from carrying out unlawful activities, espionage, and operations against the country in states where its members are based.

Fidan also urged members of the organization living abroad to reject its leadership and return to genuine loyalty to their country.

He argued that FETO’s senior figures were using their remaining supporters to maintain the group’s relevance and serve foreign intelligence services.

The July 15, 2016 coup attempt was carried out by a faction within the Turkish Armed Forces linked to the FETO.

The plotters opened fire on civilians and security personnel and bombed state institutions, killing 253 people and wounding thousands.

Ukraine visit

Fidan said he would travel to Kyiv by train on a journey expected to take about 10 hours because Ukrainian airspace remains closed.

During the visit, he is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Ukrainian counterpart and convey messages from Turkish President Erdogan.

Fidan said he visited Moscow last month, where he delivered Erdogan’s messages and heard Russia’s perspective on the war during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

He also referred to recent diplomatic contacts involving Ukraine, including US President Donald Trump’s visit to Türkiye, the NATO summit in Ankara and a coalition of the willing leaders’ meeting in Paris, which he attended on Erdogan’s behalf.

Fidan said European countries broadly followed two approaches toward the conflict: supporting Ukraine’s war effort and seeking ways to end the fighting.

“Türkiye is more focused on the track of how the war can be stopped,” he said.

He noted that Türkiye hosted Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul last year and had previously facilitated negotiations between the sides.

Ankara also brokered the Black Sea grain agreement, which helped enable the safe shipment of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports.

“I believe my visit will make a positive contribution to the ongoing efforts,” Fidan said.