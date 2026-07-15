State news agency says troops searched civilians and set up temporary checkpoint before withdrawing

Israeli forces briefly detain Syrian man during incursion into Quneitra: SANA State news agency says troops searched civilians and set up temporary checkpoint before withdrawing

Israeli forces briefly detained a Syrian man before releasing him Wednesday during a new incursion into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, according to the state news agency SANA.

Israeli forces entered the village of Al-Muallaqa in the southern countryside of Quneitra, SANA reported.

The agency said the troops set up a temporary checkpoint, searched passersby and detained one man before withdrawing from the area.

The man was released several hours later, SANA said.

According to the agency, Israeli forces also entered the village of Maariya in the western countryside of Daraa and the village of Al-Bassali in the southern countryside of Quneitra on Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities on the incident.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone. Syria's new administration has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued airstrikes and ground operations in Syria, causing civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.

