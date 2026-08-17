US leader's assertions are just an attempt to influence global energy prices, spokesperson says

Iran’s IRGC dismisses Trump’s claim of backchannel talks as ‘lies’ US leader's assertions are just an attempt to influence global energy prices, spokesperson says

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday dismissed as “lies” US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington was holding back-channel talks with IRGC officials on war-related issues.

“No talks are taking place between IRGC officials and the Americans,” spokesman Hossein Mohibbi told Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

He said the US leader’s claims were “lies” and “fantasies born of delusions and nightmares resulting from defeat and desperation in the war.”

The spokesman added that diplomatic matters were handled by other Iranian state institutions and fell outside the IRG’s purview.

“According to the information we have and statements by Foreign Ministry officials, no talks are currently taking place with the Americans – even at that level,” he said.

“Trump’s fantasies will not help him on the battlefield,” he added, describing the US leader’s assertions as an attempt to influence global energy prices.

Earlier Monday, Trump told reporters that his administration maintained a “backchannel with the IRGC.”

“We are speaking directly with IRGC officials in Iran,” the US president claimed.

