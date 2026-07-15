US targets coastal defense, missile sites in Iran amid new wave of strikes: CENTCOM US military says 90-minute operation targeted coastal defense systems, cruise missile facilities on Greater Tunb Island

The US military said Wednesday it completed a 90-minute wave of new strikes against Iranian coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island, saying the operation was aimed at reducing Tehran's ability to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on the US social media company X that the operation began at 6 a.m. Eastern Time (1000GMT) and concluded at 7.30 am (1130GMT).

The US “launched precision munitions against coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave,” CENTCOM said.

The strikes “further degraded Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” the command added.

Earlier, CENTCOM said that it launched a new wave of strikes against Iran “to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.