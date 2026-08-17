Yahya Saree says Saudi amphibious transport ship and accompanying vessels were successfully struck in combined drone, missile attack

Yemen's Houthis strike Saudi naval vessels, arms depot: Spokesman Yahya Saree says Saudi amphibious transport ship and accompanying vessels were successfully struck in combined drone, missile attack

Yemen’s Ansar Allah group, also known as the Houthis, claimed Monday that its forces had targeted several Saudi naval vessels – along with a weapons depot – in a wide-ranging missile and drone barrage.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said a Saudi amphibious transport ship and several accompanying naval vessels had been successfully struck in an aerial attack involving “a number of” ballistic missiles

Describing the missile strike as “precise,” Saree said that several of the targeted ships had been sunk – while the rest had caught fire – as a result of the attack.

Houthi forces also targeted a Saudi weapons depot in the Sahn al-Jin camp, located in Yemen’s central-eastern Marib province, with multiple drones, the spokesman added.

As of publication, the claims had not yet been confirmed by the Saudi authorities.

In 2014, the Iran-backed Houthis overran much of the country, including Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

This was followed by several years of war between the Houthis and Yemeni government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Since the eruption of the Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023, ​​​​​​​the Houthis have become increasingly involved in regional hostilities, carrying out missile attacks on Israel and Israel-linked commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The latest uptick in fighting – coupled with the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States – has revived fears of a return to full-scale conflict in impoverished Yemen.