Russia’s Embassy in the UK on Monday accused London of complicity in Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside Russian territory.



In a statement on Telegram, the embassy said reports that Ukraine had used British-made drones to carry out strikes deep inside Russia showed that London was deliberately seeking to escalate the conflict while claiming to support peace efforts.



It accused the UK of acting as an accomplice to what it called Ukrainian “terrorist attacks” and warned that London’s growing support for Kyiv would have consequences.



“The deeper the involvement in the conflict and the greater the support for Kyiv's terrorist machine, the higher the price will be,” it said.



Ukrainian forces have used drones made by two British companies in strikes deep inside Russia over the past six months, including attacks on oil refineries in Volgograd and near Moscow, as well as logistics hubs, The Independent reported, citing The Times.



The strikes have also targeted transport infrastructure and sites belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, according to the report.