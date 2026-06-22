Turkish stock exchange up at weekly opening BIST 100 index gains around 56.7 points at Monday's open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 14,791.28 points, increasing 0.39% or 56.78 points.

The BIST 100 fell 0.63% to 14,734.50 points at Friday's close, with a daily transaction volume of 198.2 billion liras ($4.26 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.4625 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.2605 to the euro, and 61.3470 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,202.70, while Brent crude oil traded at $79.10 per barrel.