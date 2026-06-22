Under Finland’s current labor migration framework, foreign workers must have existing job offer or employment relationship and meet government criteria, including minimum income requirements

Finland weighs points-based system for labor migration Under Finland’s current labor migration framework, foreign workers must have existing job offer or employment relationship and meet government criteria, including minimum income requirements

Finland is continuing to assess the possibility of introducing a points-based labor migration system, following the publication of a government-commissioned report examining similar models used in countries such as Canada, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand, local media reported on Monday.

The study, commissioned by Employment Minister Matias Marttinen, reviewed international points-based immigration systems, and found that they generally operate under two models: a ranking-based system, in which applicants compete based on their scores, and a threshold-based system, where applicants qualify by meeting a minimum points requirement.

Under Finland’s current labor migration framework, foreign workers must have an existing job offer or employment relationship and meet government criteria, including minimum income requirements, the Finnish broadcaster YLE reported.

A points-based system would instead assess applicants according to pre-defined criteria such as education, language skills, work experience, and age.

Speaking after the report's publication, Marttinen said Finland's labor migration policy should continue to be driven primarily by employers' workforce needs.

“I think this basic principle regarding Finland's work-based immigration does not need major changes,” he said, adding that employers should continue to determine labor demand.

The report found no major obstacles to adopting a points-based model in Finland but warned that such a system would likely increase bureaucracy for migrants and add to the administrative burden on employers and public authorities.

“In order for additional investments in a points-based system to be worthwhile, the benefits to be achieved with the system should therefore be clear,” the report said.

Marttinen said he is not currently advocating a full transition to a points-based system but suggested that elements of the model could be incorporated into Finland’s existing framework, particularly in efforts to attract highly skilled workers.

The idea has been under discussion within the governing coalition since last year, when Christoffer Ingo of the Swedish People's Party of Finland proposed a Canadian-style approach.

Ingo argued that a points-based system could help Finland set clearer targets for labor migration across regions, sectors, and language groups, while also providing prospective migrants with greater clarity about eligibility requirements.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has previously expressed openness to considering the proposal, while Finance Minister and Finns Party leader Riikka Purra has voiced reservations.

Some members of the Finns Party have suggested extending a points-based approach beyond labor migration. Lawmaker Mauri Peltokangas said similar criteria could also be applied to humanitarian immigration and asylum cases.