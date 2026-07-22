Iran says US attack on nuclear sites would trigger regional strikes on American interests Military says Washington, its allies, and supporters would face powerful retaliation

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned late Tuesday that any US attack on the country’s nuclear or other sensitive facilities would trigger regional strikes on American interests, as well as those of Washington’s allies and supporters.

In a statement, the headquarters of the armed forces said such a move would be considered an expansion of the war across the region and would be met with a “powerful” response by the armed forces.

The warning came after President Donald Trump threatened to strike Iran’s underground Pickaxe Mountain facility near the Natanz nuclear complex, saying the US would hit the area “very heavily.” He said he believed Iran may have moved nuclear centrifuges to the site, while acknowledging Washington had no confirmation.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces destroyed an early-warning radar, a tactical radar complex near Ali Al Salem Air Base and another radar system on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island during the 24th wave of Operation Nasr 2.

The IRGC said the radar systems had been rendered inoperable, and that military operations against the “aggressor” would continue.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran since last week, with Tehran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war that began in February, and reach a lasting peace agreement.