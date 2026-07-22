Homes and village mosque in southern Hebron also set on fire during attack amid continuing Israeli occupier violence

Palestinian woman loses unborn baby after Israeli occupiers attack home in West Bank Homes and village mosque in southern Hebron also set on fire during attack amid continuing Israeli occupier violence

A Palestinian woman lost her unborn baby Tuesday after suffering severe shock following an attack by Israeli occupiers on her family’s home in the southern West Bank, while Palestinians were also injured in separate attacks by Israeli occupiers and Israeli military raids across the occupied territory.

Osama Makhamra, an activist documenting Israeli violations in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron, said Ruqayya Rabai suffered severe shock and fear after Israeli occupiers attacked her home in the village of Al-Tuwani on Sunday.

The occupiers hurled stones at the house before setting it on fire, Makhamra said, adding they also torched the village mosque and several homes.

Rabai was taken to the hospital after the attack, but her condition deteriorated on Tuesday. After being readmitted, doctors confirmed she had lost her unborn baby as a result of the shock and fear she suffered during the assault, according to Makhamra.

Elsewhere, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said Israeli occupiers attacked the outskirts and main entrance of the town of Turmus Ayya, east of Ramallah, setting agricultural land on fire and preventing residents from extinguishing the flames.

The official Voice of Palestine radio said Israeli occupiers also burned property belonging to a Palestinian farmer in the town of Al-Zawiya, west of Salfit.

The Al-Baydar Human Rights Organization said Israeli occupiers stormed the outskirts of the village of Jalud, southeast of Nablus, and set agricultural land ablaze before residents confronted them, leaving several Palestinians injured.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued raids across the occupied West Bank. A young Palestinian suffered bruises after falling while fleeing Israeli soldiers in the town of Abu Dis, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

The governorate published footage showing the man falling down a slope during the chase before getting back on his feet and fleeing as Israeli soldiers pursued him.

Several Palestinians also suffered tear gas inhalation after Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem and fired tear gas and stun grenades, Wafa reported.

Voice of Palestine radio said confrontations also erupted during Israeli military raids on the towns of Sa’ir north of Hebron, Kafr Malik northeast of Ramallah and the village of Deir Jarir east of the city, where soldiers fired live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades. Israeli forces also fired stun grenades at Palestinians in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

According to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Israeli occupiers carried out 3,488 attacks against Palestinians and their property during the first half of this year.

The Israeli army and occupiers have intensified their attacks in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, killing at least 1,181 Palestinians, injuring 13,000 and arresting nearly 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

