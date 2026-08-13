Mexico sends 1st humanitarian aid shipment to quake-hit Colombia

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Wednesday that the first shipment of food has been sent to Pereira, Colombia, following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Monday.

During a news conference, Sheinbaum said that 854 food packages, representing 19.5 tons of humanitarian aid, were sent Wednesday aboard two Mexican Air Force aircraft departing from Mexico City International Airport.

She also announced that additional food packages and supplies will be sent, totaling 2,562 food packages, or 58.5 tons of humanitarian aid, including water and medicine.

Following the tragedy, the Mexican Army formed a specialized response group for Colombia. The “Cali” Humanitarian Aid Group consists of 255 military personnel from the Army, Air Force and National Guard, as well as 20 canine teams, which will be deployed to Colombia.

“The Government of Mexico deeply regrets the loss of human lives and material damage caused by this event and expresses its wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were injured. It also reaffirms its humanitarian tradition and spirit of solidarity with all the peoples of Latin America and the world,” reads part of a statement issued by Mexico’s Secretariat of Foreign Affairs.