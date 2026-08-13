At least 3,494 injured while 496 remain missing, says President Abelardo De La Espriella

Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 265 At least 3,494 injured while 496 remain missing, says President Abelardo De La Espriella

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Colombia on Monday has risen to 265, President Abelardo De La Espriella said Wednesday.

De La Espriella said at least 3,494 people were injured while 496 remain missing.

"Our efforts are focused on the disappeared," he added.

According to a damage assessment released Wednesday by the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), the quake caused extensive damage to homes and public infrastructure.

A total of 9,215 homes were destroyed, while 45,457 were damaged.

The government has declared a national disaster situation to strengthen the mobilization and coordination of institutional capacities to address the emergency.

It also announced that national flags will fly at half-mast on all public buildings and Colombian diplomatic missions abroad in memory of the victims

The quake occurred at 7.34 am local time (1234GMT) Monday, with the epicenter located approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of the town of San Jose del Palmar, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The agency reported that the quake originated at a depth of 107 kilometers (66.4 miles).

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock struck at 8.18 am (1318GMT), approximately 16 kilometers (9.94 miles) west of San Jose del Palmar.

The municipality, located in the Choco Department, has a population of around 4,800 and sits 1,288 meters (4,225 feet) above sea level.