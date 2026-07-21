Zelenskyy appoints new commander-in-chief of Ukrainian army

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had decided to appoint Mykhailo Drapatyi as the country's new commander-in-chief of the armed forces as part of a broader overhaul of the military's leadership.

Zelenskyy said on Telegram he had discussed changes to the structure of the General Staff with Drapatyi, acting Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa.

He praised outgoing commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi for what he described as Ukraine's achievements in the defense of Kyiv, the Kharkiv counteroffensive, and the Kursk operation.

"It is a fact that Oleksandr Syrskyi delivered results for Ukraine in the defense of Kyiv, the Kharkiv offensive operation, and the Kursk operation. A significant path has been travelled, Ukraine's defense continues, and every soldier deserves proper respect," he said.

Zelenskyy said he had also discussed with Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov the transition process and their future roles.

Zelenskyy said the appointments and related decisions would be formalized on Tuesday.

"Ukraine must emerge from this situation stronger, and it must become more difficult for Russia," he said.

Drapatyi, a major general, held several senior battlefield commands during the conflict.

Before being tapped to lead the armed forces, he served as commander of Ukraine's ground forces and previously commanded the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Grouping.

He has also led units in eastern Ukraine and was widely associated with Ukraine's 2024 incursion into Russia's Kursk region.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy appointed him commander of the Joint Forces as part of a broader reshuffle of the military leadership.