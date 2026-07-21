French parliament approves emergency farm bill allowing restricted pesticide use

French parliament definitively approved an emergency agricultural bill Tuesday that could allow the exceptional use of two pesticides that are banned in the country, according to the broadcaster BFMTV.

The Senate gave final approval to the bill late Tuesday after the National Assembly approved it by a 296 - 224 vote following a tense overnight debate.

The bill would authorize France’s food and environmental safety agency, ANSES, to permit the use of acetamiprid and flupyradifurone under certain conditions in a limited number of agricultural sectors facing serious difficulties.

Both pesticides are banned in France but are authorized under EU rules.

The government blocked earlier amendments submitted by lawmakers from the centrist Renaissance, MoDem, and LIOT groups seeking to remove the provision on acetamiprid.

Richard Ramos, a MoDem lawmaker, described the government’s handling of the amendments as “arbitrary and contrary to the democratic spirit.”

Renaissance leader Gabriel Attal also criticized the process, saying the parliamentary session had been “ruined by a form of misunderstanding.”

Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard urged lawmakers not to reject the legislation that “provides concrete and expected answers to our farmers” because of a single provision concerning pesticides.

In the meantime, Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut had been opposing the possible reintroduction of acetamiprid.

After the final approval, her entourage told BFMTV that she would submit her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

Most left-wing lawmakers voted against the legislation during the National Assembly vote. Socialist and Green parties said they would refer the bill to the Constitutional Council if it receives final approval.

Environmental group Generations Futures condemned “the Senate’s deadly shift,” while France’s largest farmers’ union, FNSEA, welcomed the vote as “a major turning point” and recognition of the critical situation facing French agriculture.