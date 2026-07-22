Moldovan parliament approves new government led by Prime Minister Vasile Tofan

Moldova's parliament on Tuesday approved the government of Prime Minister-designate Vasile Tofan, granting it a vote of confidence after a marathon parliamentary session.

According to the state news agency Moldpres, the new Cabinet was backed by 53 lawmakers from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), giving it the parliamentary majority required under Moldova's Constitution.

Presenting his government's program, Tofan said its priorities would include accelerating economic growth, improving government efficiency and advancing Moldova's European integration process.

The confidence vote followed a parliamentary session that lasted more than nine hours. Tofan spent about an hour presenting his program and more than five hours answering lawmakers' questions before parliamentary debates and the final vote.

Under Moldova's Constitution, a government takes office after receiving a parliamentary vote of confidence by a majority of lawmakers. President Maia Sandu is expected to formally appoint the Cabinet, which assumes its powers after ministers are sworn in before the head of state.