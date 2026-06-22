No one on British political scene likely to have position on Russia significantly different from Starmer's, spokesperson Peskov argues

Kremlin says Starmer's resignation unlikely to improve Russia-UK relations No one on British political scene likely to have position on Russia significantly different from Starmer's, spokesperson Peskov argues

The Kremlin said on Monday that the resignation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was unlikely to bring an improvement in relations between Moscow and London.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Starmer would not be remembered in Russia for any efforts to improve bilateral ties.

"There are many questions about whether things could improve after him, but it is unlikely that anyone on Britain's political scene will have a position on our bilateral relations that differs significantly from Keir Starmer's," Peskov said.

Turning to Ukraine's strikes on Russia' energy infrastructure, Peskov said authorities were working to mitigate the effects and to ensure fuel supplies to residents.

His comments came authorities announced restrictions on fuel sales at gas stations, with supplies in some regions temporarily reserved for state services responsible for public safety and essential operations.

Peskov said the government was coordinating with oil companies and taking measures to address the situation.

The Kremlin spokesman added that President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko planned to hold talks in the near future, providing an opportunity to discuss threats made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward Belarus.

Peskov characterized Zelenskyy's statements as interference in the internal affairs of another country and said Russia had no doubt that Belarus was capable of safeguarding its sovereignty.

Peskov also confirmed that contacts had taken place between Russian and Serbian counterparts regarding the future of Serbia's oil company NIS, in which Russia's Gazprom holds a stake. He said discussions were commercial in nature and declined to disclose details.

Russian energy assets linked to NIS have faced pressure from US sanctions imposed on the company's Russian shareholders.