Lebanese people should not be 'prevented from returning to where they live,’ says Foreign Ministry

Germany rejects presence of Israeli troops on Lebanese territory Lebanese people should not be 'prevented from returning to where they live,’ says Foreign Ministry

Germany said on Monday it is opposed to a permanent Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory following statements by Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz, who stated that his country would not withdraw from territory occupied in southern Lebanon.

“The federal government’s position is quite clear: We reject a permanent presence of Israeli troops on Lebanese territory. Nor must the civilian population be prevented from returning to where they live,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Giese at a press briefing in Berlin.

Giese’s remarks were underscored by government spokesman Stefan Kornelius, who reiterated German “support for Lebanon’s territorial integrity.”

Katz claimed that Israeli forces have “no restriction” in Lebanon.

“There was and is no restriction on IDF soldiers in Lebanon from operating to remove threats,” he said.

“As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have made clear, Israel will not withdraw from the security zone in Lebanon,” Katz said.

His comments came after a major Israeli escalation in Lebanon on Friday and Saturday, during which the Israeli military launched more than 200 strikes across southern and eastern parts of the country.

An interim agreement between Washington and Tehran called for halting all hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

