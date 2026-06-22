Relief measures in EU crisis years 2022 and 2023 amounted to permanent subsidy of €18 per ton of CO2 for gas, €10 for oil

Government energy-crisis aid damages climate by subsidizing fossil fuels: Ifo Relief measures in EU crisis years 2022 and 2023 amounted to permanent subsidy of €18 per ton of CO2 for gas, €10 for oil

Government relief measures introduced during energy crises mainly support fossil fuels and therefore harm the climate, Germany’s ifo Institute said on Monday, citing a new study by EconPol Europe.

The study, titled “Energy Crisis Relief as Implicit Insurance: Fossil Import Dependence and Policy Design,” found that aid packages introduced during the 2022 and 2023 crisis years in the EU effectively created permanent fossil fuel subsidies.

The measures, including tax cuts, price caps and direct payments, amounted on average to an implicit subsidy of about €18 ($21) per metric ton of CO2 for natural gas and €10 for oil, according to the study.

The report said such policies act as taxpayer-financed insurance against future energy price shocks, weakening incentives to cut fossil fuel use and slowing the shift toward domestic, electricity-based energy technologies.

“During the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Germany provided up to €187 billion in total. Of this, around €71 billion went to targeted aid for oil and natural gas customers,” ifo researcher Andreas Peichl said.

Europe remains dependent on fossil fuel imports

The study also underlined Europe’s continuing dependence on imported fossil fuels, saying the EU meets about 57% of its energy needs through imports.

Germany imported fossil energy worth about €80 billion in 2023, covering 67% of domestic energy consumption.

If global market prices were to rise permanently by 50%, Germany’s import costs alone would increase by around €40 billion per year, equal to about 1% of its economic output.

Electricity tax cuts seen as greener option

The researchers said future crisis measures should preserve incentives to save energy rather than directly lowering the cost of fossil fuel consumption.

Matthias Kalkuhl from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research said cutting taxes on gasoline, diesel or gas mainly benefits households and companies with high consumption.

Such steps also soften the price shock that would otherwise encourage energy savings, he warned.

The study said reducing electricity taxes would be a more climate-friendly relief measure, as it would make electricity cheaper compared with oil and gas while easing pressure on households without directly reducing fossil fuel costs.