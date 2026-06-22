Beijing vows to strenghten ties with Bangladesh as premier set to visit China Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji

China on Monday expressed desire to enhance ties with Bangladesh as the country's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit China from Wednesday to Friday.

"Through the visit, China looks forward to working with the new government of Bangladesh to enhance strategic communication, carry forward the traditional friendship, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand exchanges and cooperation in various areas, and enhance coordination on multilateral affairs to bring the China-Bangladesh comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation to a new level," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters.

Guo added that this will be Rahman's first visit to China since he took office in February. The visit follows the completion of Rahman's first overseas trip, to Malaysia.

During the visit, Rahman will meet President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji to discuss bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual interest.

"The leaders will chart the future course of bilateral ties," Guo said.

Rahman will also attend the Summer Davos 2026 forum in Dalian.

China and Bangladesh recorded about $23 billion in bilateral trade in 2024.