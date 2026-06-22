China's top diplomat meets Iranian deputy security chief after Switzerland talks with US Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Iranian Deputy Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezami discuss regional developments, bilateral cooperation and implementation of peace agreement

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met Iranian Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ghadir Nezami on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in New Delhi, following Tehran's talks with the US in Switzerland.

The two discussed regional developments, bilateral cooperation and the implementation of the peace agreement, according to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in India.

The 14 points of the agreement embody the "spirit of equality, adhere to the purposes of the UN Charter, and are in accordance with the norms of international relations," Wang said, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang stressed that the maintenance and implementation of the memorandum of understanding would help consolidate the "hard-won" ceasefire, open new prospects for Iran-US relations and contribute to restoring peace in the Middle East.

"As Iran's comprehensive strategic partner, China has always maintained a fair and objective stance, supports all efforts conducive to peace, supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and national dignity," he added, also expressing support for Tehran's efforts to improve relations with Gulf countries and other regional states.

China is "willing to continue to provide assistance in its own way and play a constructive role in the early restoration of regional peace and tranquility," Wang said.

Nezami expressed appreciation for China's political support and emphasized the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing, as well as Iran's readiness to respond to any potential threats, according to the Iranian Embassy.