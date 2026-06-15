Recep Tayyip Erdogan says diplomatic opportunity to resolve US-Iran issues should be used well

Turkish president, UN chief discuss regional, global developments over phone Recep Tayyip Erdogan says diplomatic opportunity to resolve US-Iran issues should be used well

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke over the phone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed regional and global developments, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Monday.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the directorate said Erdogan told Guterres that Türkiye is working to help establish peace and stability, particularly in Iran, Gaza and the Horn of Africa.

He said the diplomatic opportunity to resolve issues between the US and Iran should be used well, adding that the international community has responsibilities to prevent the process from being sabotaged.



Erdogan also said that the effective continuation of the UN missions’ activities in Syria is important and that Türkiye will continue to provide the necessary support in this regard.

The latest developments on the island of Cyprus, as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon, were also discussed during the call, the directorate said.