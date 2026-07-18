Firefighters put out blazes at two targeted sites and three residential areas, with several emergency workers injured

Kuwait says fires caused by Iranian attacks contained Firefighters put out blazes at two targeted sites and three residential areas, with several emergency workers injured

Kuwait said on Saturday that firefighters had brought under control five blazes sparked by Iranian attacks, including two at targeted sites and three in residential areas.

Fire Force spokesman Mohammad Ibrahim said five firefighting teams, supported by crews from the oil sector, extinguished the blaze at the first site, while three teams tackled the fire at the second.

Ibrahim said the first site was struck again while emergency crews were battling the blaze, injuring several firefighters and an oil-sector worker.

The injured received first aid before being taken to a hospital, Ibrahim said, without specifying their number or the nature of their injuries.

Firefighters also controlled three separate blazes caused by falling shrapnel in residential areas, he said.

Those fires caused material damage but no casualties, according to the statement.

For nearly a week, the US has carried out successive waves of strikes on sites inside Iran, while Tehran has responded by attacking facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries, including Kuwait.