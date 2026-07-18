Casualties occurred as US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks on Friday, CENTCOM says

US says 2 service members killed, 1 missing in Iranian attack in Jordan Casualties occurred as US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks on Friday, CENTCOM says

Two US service members were killed, and one remains missing after Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday.

"On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks," a CENTCOM statement said.

The command said four US service members who were “medically evacuated” to hospitals in Jordan have since been discharged, while other personnel treated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

"Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified," the command said in a statement.

