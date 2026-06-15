South Korean president meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican, seeks support for inter-Korean reconciliation and extends invitation for 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul

Lee briefs Pope Leo on Seoul's peace efforts on Korean Peninsula, invites pontiff to South Korea South Korean president meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican, seeks support for inter-Korean reconciliation and extends invitation for 2027 World Youth Day in Seoul

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday, where he briefed the pontiff on Seoul's efforts to promote peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula and invited him to visit South Korea.

During the meeting, Lee outlined his administration's commitment to easing tensions with North Korea and restoring dialogue, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

He also sought the Vatican's continued support for efforts to build lasting peace on the divided peninsula.

Lee said peace on the Korean Peninsula could contribute to broader global stability, while international solidarity could help reinforce peace between the two Koreas.

He reiterated Seoul's commitment to pursuing dialogue, reducing military tensions and working toward a sustainable peace framework.

Lee also invited Pope Leo XIV to visit South Korea for the 2027 World Youth Day, which will be held in Seoul.

He highlighted the significance of the global Catholic gathering and expressed hope that it would serve as a platform for peace and solidarity among young people worldwide.

The Vatican meeting took place during Lee's European trip and followed his participation in a special Mass for peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula in Rome.

Ahead of the audience, Lee praised the Holy See's longstanding support for inter-Korean peace efforts and called for continued cooperation in advancing dialogue and reconciliation.





