Turkish foreign minister attends NATO meetings in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday attended two ministerial meetings held as part of the NATO summit in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan took part in the NATO Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) foreign ministers meeting, which was held under the framework of the summit, the ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

In a different post, the ministry said Fidan also attended the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, held at the level of foreign ministers during the summit.

The meetings were convened as part of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit hosted by Türkiye in the capital Ankara.

The Ankara Summit marks the second NATO summit hosted by Türkiye, following the 2004 Istanbul summit. The gathering also provides a platform for bilateral meetings between Türkiye and allied countries on political, security and economic cooperation.