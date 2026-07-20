Cause and any casualties or damage remain unknown over possible US attack

Several explosions heard near Sirik, southern Iran Cause and any casualties or damage remain unknown over possible US attack

Several explosions were heard near Sirik in southern Iran's Hormozgan province, local media reported Monday.

Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency said the explosions were heard in the eastern part of the province, with the exact location unknown.

Local sources had reported hearing explosions coming from the direction of the sea in the preceding hours, the agency added.

There was no immediate official statement on the cause of the explosions or reports of casualties or damage.