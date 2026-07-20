Almost 100 people ‘were deemed to have some degree of injury since July 7, 2026,’ Pentagon spokesman tells CBS News

Nearly 100 US service members injured in Iran strikes in July: Report Almost 100 people ‘were deemed to have some degree of injury since July 7, 2026,’ Pentagon spokesman tells CBS News

Nearly 100 US service members were injured in a series of Iranian airstrikes targeting military bases across the Middle East this month, US officials told CBS News.

The officials reportedly said that the majority have since returned to active duty.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed the numbers in a statement to CBS News, saying almost 100 people "were deemed to have some degree of injury since July 7, 2026," with 96% of them since returned.

"They are determined to get back in the fight. The vast majority of injuries experienced were minor concussions," he said.

The report came as the US continued to carry out airstrikes against Iran, with the attacks largely focused on southern Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases in several regional countries that it says are used by the US military.

The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace deal.​​​​​​​