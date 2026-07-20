‘Strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in Strait of Hormuz,’ says US Central Command

US forces conduct new round of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM ‘Strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in Strait of Hormuz,’ says US Central Command

The US has launched more strikes against Iran, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

“Today at 4 p.m. ET (2000GMT), US forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction” – referring to President Donald Trump – CENTCOM wrote on US social media company X.

“The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

The statement came as the US continued to carry out airstrikes against Iran, with the attacks largely focused on southern Iran. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases in several regional countries that it says are used by the US military.

The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace deal.​​​​​​​