Attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base was one of 3 separate missile strikes on base in 24 hours, Wall Street Journal reports

3 missiles struck US base in Jordan within 24 hours, killing 2 troops: Report Attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base was one of 3 separate missile strikes on base in 24 hours, Wall Street Journal reports

The Iranian ballistic missile attack that killed two US servicemembers at a Jordanian air base struck prefabricated housing units where troops were sleeping, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The report said the attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base was one of three separate missile strikes on the base within a 24-hour period.

The remains of a third person have also been recovered at the site and are being examined, according to the Journal.

The report added that the first missile strike damaged the base's gym after troops were alerted by warning sirens, injuring several personnel as they sought shelter.

A second missile later hit an empty aircraft hangar, while the third struck containerized housing units where soldiers had been sleeping.

The Pentagon has identified the two servicemembers killed in the attack as First Lt. Tyler J. Feehan of the state of Hawaii and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of Texas.

A third servicemember remains missing.