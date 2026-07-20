Authorities battle multiple blazes as temperatures are forecast to reach 42C before storms bring cooler weather later this week

Wildfires break out across several regions of Greece amid scorching heat Authorities battle multiple blazes as temperatures are forecast to reach 42C before storms bring cooler weather later this week

Wildfires broke out in several regions of Greece as the country remains in the grip of scorching temperatures, local media reported on Monday.

According to Kathimerini daily, firefighters, assisted by one firefighting aircraft and one helicopter, responded to a wildfire in a forested area near Makrichori in the regional unit of Nestos, where access to the site was difficult.

Separate fires also erupted in shrubland and forest areas in Echedoro near Thessaloniki, Petra in Larisa, Paleochori in the regional unit of Phthiotis, Schisto west of the capital Athens, and Kyriaki in the regional unit of Boeotia.

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service said desert-like heat affecting the country will persist on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 42C (107.6F) in some areas.

Forecasts say temperatures will begin to ease as of Wednesday afternoon, while heavy rainfall is expected in much of the country from Thursday onward.

