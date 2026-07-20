Government is working to ‘resume oil exports by all available means,' starting Monday, says chairman of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council

Yemen announces resumption of oil exports after nearly 4-year suspension Government is working to ‘resume oil exports by all available means,' starting Monday, says chairman of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council

The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council announced Monday the resumption of oil exports after they were suspended in 2022 amid the conflict with the Houthi group.

In an address broadcast by state-run Yemen TV, Rashad al-Alimi said the government is working to “resume oil exports by all available means," starting Monday.

He said export revenues would be allocated to support the state budget, pay public sector salaries, improve essential services, and promote economic stability.

Al-Alimi also called on national forces “to rally behind the armed forces and security agencies in support of efforts to restore state institutions and end Houthi control.”