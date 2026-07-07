Kremlin says direct Western involvement turned Ukraine operation into 'full-scale war' Peskov says EU makes ‘greatest mistake ever’ by believing Russia can be strategically defeated

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said Russia’s “special military operation” had evolved into a “full-scale war” because of what he described as the direct involvement of Western countries.

Speaking in an interview with Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche, Peskov said European governments were making the “greatest mistake ever” by believing Russia could be strategically defeated, warning that continued military support for Ukraine risks prolonging the war rather than bringing peace.

“So in having Russia from one side and having the Kiev regime plus a number of European countries and plus the United States that is supplying millions of tons of weapons to Ukraine. What it is? It’s not an operation anymore. It’s a war. It’s a full-scale war,” he said.

Peskov also accused the European Union of transforming from an economic bloc into a military one, saying Russia would take additional measures to safeguard its national security in response.

He also ruled out the possibility of Russia starting a third world war, stressing that the country “is too big and too responsible” to initiate one.

“We are going to ensure our security. But we will never start a Third World War,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of nuclear escalation, Peskov said Russia’s nuclear doctrine remains unchanged and that nuclear weapons would only be used if the existence of the Russian state were threatened.

“If something endangers the idea of existence of the Russian state, then nuclear weapons will be used. Otherwise, no,” he said.

He also said Russia was making progress on the battlefield and would continue military operations while creating what he described as a security buffer along its border.

“Given the line for endangering our bordering regions that is being pursued by Kiev regime, we have to create a buffer zone. And the more, as President had said, the more Kiev regime will try to have strikes on our territory, the bigger this buffer regime is going to be created,” he said.